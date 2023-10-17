World Food Day: 7 Foods That Can Cause Food Poisoning

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE The Global World Food Day Ceremony took place on Monday, 16 October 2023

World Food Day was celebrated on October 16, to shed light on the millions of people globally who lack the means to afford a nutritious diet and the crucial necessity of consistent access to wholesome food. Your food is as important as air and water are necessities for life' The food we consume is helpful for our overall development. However, the quality of the food we consume should be better.

Even the slightest carelessness regarding food can cause food poisoning. Moreover, several food items can cause food poisoning. Have a look at 7 food items that can cause harm to your body.

Sugar

Sugar should be consumed in limited quantities. Excessive consumption of sugar causes serious harm to health. It also hurts the stomach. Good bacteria help keep the stomach healthy. Sugar jaggery eliminates bacteria, which can cause problems like inflammation in the body.

Lettuce

Scientists at the Center for Science in Public Interest have analyzed data from the last 12 years. They were trying to find out which foods caused the most cases of food poisoning. Shockingly lettuce came out number one. Therefore it is better to wash thoroughly before eating.

Eggs

According to a study published in JNF, if the egg has chicken excrement on it and somehow that part enters the stomach, then you can get salmonella infection. Children, the elderly, and those with weak immune systems are especially at risk.

Chicken

One drop of juice from raw chicken meat contains enough Campylobacter bacteria to infect a person. This bacteria causes fever and gastrointestinal disorders. If this bacteria remains somewhere while washing meat, your problems may increase. To be safe, you should minimize your contact with raw chicken and wash cutting boards and knives away from the rest of your dishes.

Tuna fish

When fish is defrosted and stored improperly, a toxic protein called scombrotoxin is formed. It can cause a type of food poisoning that can cause skin rashes, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, high heart rate, and even loss of vision.

Cheese

Cheese does not contain any poisonous chemicals, but if it is adulterated during its production, it can cause poisoning. Using unpasteurized milk without sick animals during production increases the risk of brucellosis and listeriosis.

Minced meat

Experts have found residues of antimicrobial drugs, and bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria in minced or ground meat. Therefore, it is better to make thin, flat pieces of meat and fry them.

