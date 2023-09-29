Women's Reservation Bill becomes law after it received President Droupadi Murmu's assent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

The government of India on Friday issued a gazette notification for the Women's Reservation Bill after it received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier on Thursday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar signed the bill as passed by Parliament before it was presented to Murmu for her assent. The bill, seeks to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Image Source : ANIThe government of India issued a gazette notification for the Women's Reservation Bill.

"Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has signed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 as passed by the Houses of Parliament, for being presented to Hon'ble President of India for her assent to the Bill under Article 111 of the Constitution of India," the Vice President Secretariat said in a post on X on Thursday. It also shared a picture of Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal receiving the signed copy of the bill from Dhankhar.

Latest India News