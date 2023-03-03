Follow us on Image Source : NITHYANANDA TWITTER 'Kailasa' Representative At UN Meet: All about Vijayapriya Nithayananda

Representatives from the United States of Kailasa (USK), a fictional country founded by controversial godman Nithyananda, last month attended a United Nations meeting.The delegation, comprising only women, was led by Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who identified herself as the permanent ambassador of USK.

During the meeting, which was organised by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Vijayapriya demanded protection for Nithyananda, who she claimed is being persecuted for reviving ancient Hindu traditions and has been banned from India.

Vijayapriya Nithyananda - Who is she?

Vijayapriya, who according to her social media accounts resides in Washington DC, is believed to have studied microbiology at the University of Manitoba and is proficient in English, French, Hindi, Creole, and pidgin. She is also known to have signed pacts with organisations on behalf of USK.

Despite the presence of USK representatives at the UN meeting, a UN official referred to their submissions as "irrelevant" and "tangential" to the issues being discussed, adding that they will be ignored. The Indian government has yet to comment on the matter.

Nithyananda left India several years ago after he was accused of rape and sexual assault, and established USK in 2019 on an island off the coast of Ecuador. The country, which claims to have embassies and NGOs in 150 countries, is named after a mountain in the Himalayas that is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. Despite denying all allegations against him, Nithyananda has not made any public appearances since 2019 and his sermons are released on social media platforms.

