Group Captain Shaliza Dhami becomes first woman officer to command IAF combat unit - Details

The Indian Air Force has assigned Group Captain Shaliza Dhami as a Commander of a Frontline Combat Unit in the western sector. This is the first time in the history of the Indian Air Force that a woman has been given command of a frontline combat unit.

Captain Dhami was born in Ludhiana, Punjab and completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communications.

Captain Dhami was commissioned in 2003 as a helicopter pilot and has over 2800 hours of flight experience. She was also a Flight Commander of a helicopter unit in the Western sector.

In her fifteen years with the Air Force, Wing Commander Dhami has been flying choppers and became the first female flying instructor as well as the first female to acquire a permanent commission in the flying branch.

Captain Dhami is currently assigned to the Operations division of a frontline Command Headquarters and has received two commendations from the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief

Earlier this year, Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army became the first female officer to be operationally deployed in Siachen. In January, Captain Chouhan received a three-month assignment at the Kumar Post in Siachen, which is situated at a height of around 15,600 feet.

