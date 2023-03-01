Govt approves Rs 6,828 crore deal to procure 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Govt orders new Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

The Modi government has approved procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore, Defence Ministry has informed.

The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, officials said.

(More to follow)

ALSO READ | 'Question is not who will be Prime Minister': Kharge's call for Oppn's unity hints change in Congress stance

ALSO READ | 'All entities operating in India...': Jaishankar's firm response to UK counterpart who raised BBC tax issue

Latest India News