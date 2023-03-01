Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Govt approves Rs 6,828 crore deal to procure 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL

Govt approves Rs 6,828 crore deal to procure 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL

The Modi government has approved procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore, Defence Ministry has informed.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 23:30 IST
Govt orders new Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan
Image Source : ANI Govt orders new Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

The Modi government has approved procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore, Defence Ministry has informed.

The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, officials said.

(More to follow)

ALSO READ | 'Question is not who will be Prime Minister': Kharge's call for Oppn's unity hints change in Congress stance

ALSO READ | 'All entities operating in India...': Jaishankar's firm response to UK counterpart who raised BBC tax issue

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News