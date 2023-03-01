Govt approves Rs 6,828 crore deal to procure 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL

The Modi government has approved procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore, Defence Ministry has informed.
The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, officials said.
(More to follow)
