Who was Shabnam Dhillon, wife of Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief

Image Source : Shabnam Dhillon and Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Shabnam Dhillon breathed her last on Wednesday. She was the wife of Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the chief of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. RSSB or Radha Soami Satsang Beas was established in India in 1891 and gradually began spreading to other countries. RSSB currently holds meetings in over 90 countries worldwide.

Shabnam Dhillon passed away at a hospital in England at 3 AM (IST). She had gone to England for an abdominal surgery on November 12. The surgery on Shabnam Dhillon was carried out on November 20. However, she is said to have developed complications after the surgery.

Shabnam Dhillon is survived by two sons, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Gurkirat Singh Dhillon. Gurpreet runs a business in Singapore, while brother Gurkirat operates one in England.

According to the official website of Radha Soami Satsang Beas -- rssb.org -- present teacher Baba Gurinder Singh is central to the RSSB teachings who explains the purpose of life and guides and instructs members in a method of spirituality based on a daily meditation practice. The official website of RSSB says it is an organisation in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations since 2018.

ALSO READ | Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief's wife Shabnam Dhillon dies in England