Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief's wife Shabnam Dhillon dies in England

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2019 17:34 IST
Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam Dhillon has passed away. Dhillon breathed her last in England. She was 57. According to a sect spokesperson, Shabnam Dhillon died at a hospital in England at 3am (IST) on Wednesday, where she had undergone abdominal surgery recently. Dhillon developed complications after the surgery. 

Shabnam Dhillon went to England on November 12. Her abdominal surgery was carried out on November 20. 

Shabnam Dhillon is survived by two sons -- Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Gurkirat Singh Dhillon. Both the sons run businesses in Singapore and England. 

The family will bring Shabnam Dhillon's body to Radha Soami Dera at Beas for the last rites.

