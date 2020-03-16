Who is Ranjan Gogoi? All you need to know about President's Rajya Sabha choice

Ranjan Gogoi, former chief justice of India, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. The vacancy was created due to the retirement of KTS Tulsi. As the Chief Justice of India, Gogoi was behind the verdicts of some crucial cases including the Ayodhya land dispute, Sabarimala case, and Rafale deal. Here is all you need to know about Ranjan Gogoi, the president's choice for Rajya Sabha.

WHO IS RANJAN GOGOI

HIS LIFE​

Ranjan Gogoi completed his schooling at Don Bosco in Dibrugarh before moving to Delhi for further studies.

Gogoi studied history at Delhi University's prestigious St Stephen's College.

Gogoi enrolled as an advocate in 1978 in the Gauhati High Court where he practised on constitutional, taxation and company matters before he was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati HC in February, 2001.

In 2010, Gogoi was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was subsequently appointed as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court in February 2011. He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in April, 2012.

Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India in October 2018. He took over from Justice Dipak Misra.

Ranjan Gogoi was born in Assam in 1954.

Ranjan Gogoi became the first person from the Northeast to be appointed as the Chief Justice of India.

His father, Keshab Chandra Gogoi, is a former chief minister of Assam. Keshab Chandra was vehemently against his son joining politics.

CRUCIAL CASES

Ranjan Gogoi headed a five-judge bench that gave the verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute on November 9 last year. He retired as CJI later that month.

Ranjan Gogoi also headed the benches that ruled on matters like entry of women in Sabarimala temple and Rafale fighter jet deal.

His significant judgements also include Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC), setting up of special courts to exclusively try MPs and MLAs, Rajiv Gandhi assassination case for remission of life sentences of the convicts.

Appointment of an anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal.

