Image Source : PTI President Kovind nominates former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha. "President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member," the official government notification read.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of the article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member", the notification further read.

Image Source : INDIA TV President Kovind nominates former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17, 2019, served as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He is credited with bringing the curtains down on the decades-old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute.

He also headed the benches that ruled on matters like entry of women in Sabarimala temple and Rafale fighter jet deal.

Also Read: Who is Ranjan Gogoi? All you need to know about President's Rajya Sabha choice