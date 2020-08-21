Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed new Election Commissioner, to replace Ashok Lavasa

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar to be new Election Commissioner, will replace Ashok Lavasa on August 31.

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the new Election Commissioner, will replace Ashok Lavasa on August 31, the Law Ministry in a statement said.

In Pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS (Retd.) — JH:1984 — as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from August 31, 2020.

Rajiv Kumar appointed as the Election Commissioner following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa. pic.twitter.com/9dNc0P4Efe — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Who is Rajiv Kumar?

A 1984 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, Rajiv Kumar will take charge "with effect from with the date he assumes office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from 31st August, 2020," according to a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Rajiv Kumar has often been credited with bringing in reforms in banking as well as in the bureaucracy during his stints in the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Personnel respectively. He is believed to have played a key role in merging 10 public sector banks into four.

Before taking over as the Finance Secretary, Kumar earned the government's trust by playing a key role in implementing Modi's flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra loan scheme, among others.

Earlier in April, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved Rajiv Kumar's appointment as the Public Enterprises Selection Board Chairperson for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, Ashok Lavasa will join the Philippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) next month at the post of vice-president.

He has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and has requested to be relieved on August 31. The Asian Development Bank announced Lavasa's appointment on July 15.

"He has extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development at the state and federal levels, with deep knowledge on public policy and the role of the private sector," ADB had said in a press statement.

(With inputs from IANS)

