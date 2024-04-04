RespectWomen: When BJP's Dayashankar Singh compared Mayawati to a 'prostitute'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP's Dayashankar Singh

When it comes to elections, it is a win-or-a-lose situation. In such a situation, an individual — often a politician holds no bar. The most recent instance involved Haryana Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was accused of making "sexist" remarks against Mathura MP Hema Malini of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP was quick to take note and slam the Congress leader and even alleged that it showed the main opposition party's misogynistic approach.

"...Why make MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, get our views accepted, that is why they must be making it. But Hema Malini was made to lick?"

However, such incidents are not new when it comes to campaigning during the elections. In 2016, the political circle was outraged when BJP's Dayashankar Singh compared rival political leader and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to a 'prostitute' on camera. So much so that the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley expressed 'personal regret' in Parliament and said, "It is not right and I condemn the use of this word and if a person has said this, we will investigate. I express personal regret. I associate with your dignity and stand with you." The BJP ultimately removed Singh from the vice president's post.

In a loose translation from Hindi to English, Singh said, "Mayawati is selling tickets (to contest polls)...She is a three-time chief minister but she gives tickets to anyone who gives her Rs 1 crore. If someone comes with 2 crore in the afternoon, she gives him a ticket. If somebody comes with 3 crore in the evening, she dumps the previous candidates and picks him. Today her character is worse than that of a prostitute."

In damage control, he apologised and said, "I can't even think of Mayawatiji that way. She has come up after a lot of struggle."

