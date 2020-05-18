West Bengal to allow hawkers market from May 27; Inter-district buses to start from May 21

Image Source : AP West Bengal to allow hawkers market from May 27

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday issued new guidelines for coronavirus lockdown 4.0 in the state, in which she announced a slew of relaxations. The chief minister announced that the hawkers' shops, salon and parlour will be allowed to reopen from May 27. Meanwhile, the inter-state buses will resume their services from May 21.

However, the state government will allow the hawkers market to function on an odd-even basis and people are strictly advised to use gloves and masks. Special care of sanitization is advised for the people and the vendors at the market.

The state government has decided to divide zones into 3 categories - affected, buffer, and clean, according to its vulnerability. The Mamata government stated that a committee was formed to decide the criteria and implementations of social distancing in the state.

Besides that, auto-rickshaws will be allowed to ply from May 27 with a maximum of two passengers.

All the industries will be allowed to start their operations on in odd-even basis, with 50 per cent of its strength.

The state government officially relaxed night curfew but it has requested the citizens not to venture out of their homes between 7 pm and 7 am, or else police would take action.

Meanwhile, the government has prohibited public gatherings and prayer meetings.

