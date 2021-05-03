Mamata Banerjee retains power for third time in West Bengal: Who said what

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee lead TMC came to power for the third time winning 214 seats

West Bengal assembly election results 2021: The Trinamool Congress led by country's only woman chief minister Mamata Banerjee retained power in West Bengal for the third time, winning 214 seats out of the 292 seats that went to the polls. However, in an ironic twist, the chief minister herself lost to BJP-leader Suvendu Adhikari in latter's stronghold Nandigram. Bharatiya Janata Party has won 76 seats. For the first time, the state assembly will have no representation from either Congress or Left.

Mamata Banerjee in a press conference said, "It is the victory of the people of Bengal, the victory of democracy. Bengal has saved India today. This landslide victory came after fighting against several odds- the center, its machinery, its agenicies."

Bengal Election Results: Who Said What

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India: Congratulating Mamata Banerjee for TMC's victory in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "tinue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial."

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister: Congratulations to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, @MamataOfficial Didi on her party’s victory in West Bengal assembly elections. My best wishes to her for her next tenure.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister: Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi on @AITCofficial being elected again in the Assembly election. Good wishes for your next tenure.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi: What a fight. Congratulations to the people of West Bengal.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, West Bengal: He congratulated chief minister and her party for the win in assembly elections. However, the governor raised concern and anguish over reports of violence and arson in the state. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted, "Shared my concern and anguish @MamataOfficial at reports of violence and arson in the state. Assured by CM that concerned @HomeBengal will be directed to take all steps to maintain peace and tranquillity. Appeal all to observe calm and peace and follow covid protocols."

