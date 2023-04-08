Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rise in temperature in next 5 days, predicts IMD

Weather Updates: India can witness a major change in the weather in the next 5 days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a rise in temperature over most parts of India. IMD on Saturday issued a warning for the next five days and claimed that thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter.

IMD further stated that a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4°C over most parts of the country during the next 5 days is expected. The All Indian Weather Forecast Bulletin of IMD states 'A cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan & neighbourhood in mid-tropospheric level. A trough in easterlies runs from Kerala to Madhya Maharashtra across interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bangladesh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.'

Under the influence of above synoptic features, IMD predicted below-mentioned weather condition:

West India: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Maharashtra during 08th-09th April. Isolated hailstorm also very likely over Marathwada on 08th April.

South India: Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over south Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on 08th; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 09th & 10th April and over Kerala during next 5 days.

Central India: Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on 08th & 09th April, 2023.

East India: Light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Odisha next 3 days and over Jharkhand on 09th April, 2023.

(weather updates are taken from IMD's official website and Twitter handle)

