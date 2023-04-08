Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
Rise in temperature in next 5 days, predicts IMD

Weather Updates: India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted a rise in temperature for the next five days over most parts of the country. With this, thunderstorms with gusty waves are expected over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and more states.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2023 18:17 IST
Image Source : ANI Rise in temperature in next 5 days, predicts IMD

Weather Updates: India can witness a major change in the weather in the next 5 days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a rise in temperature over most parts of India. IMD on Saturday issued a warning for the next five days and claimed that thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter. 

IMD further stated that a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4°C over most parts of the country during the next 5 days is expected. The All Indian Weather Forecast Bulletin of IMD states 'A cyclonic circulation lies over West Rajasthan & neighbourhood in mid-tropospheric level. A trough in easterlies runs from Kerala to Madhya Maharashtra across interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bangladesh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.' 

Under the influence of above synoptic features, IMD predicted below-mentioned weather condition: 

West India: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Maharashtra during 08th-09th April. Isolated hailstorm also very likely over Marathwada on 08th April. 

South India: Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over south Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and Telangana on 08th; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 09th & 10th April and over Kerala during next 5 days.

Central India: Light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on 08th & 09th April, 2023.

East India: Light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Odisha next 3 days and over Jharkhand on 09th April, 2023.

(weather updates are taken from IMD's official website and Twitter handle) 

