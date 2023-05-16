Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) No heat wave but mercury to rise up to 40 Degrees C for next 7 Days | Here's what IMD predicts

Weather Update: As the next western disturbance is approaching northwest India, IMD predicted no prevailing heatwave conditions for the next 7 days. However, Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD Delhi informed that the mercury is expected to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. He also explained that heatwave conditions in the first half of May were less severe because of the western disturbances that affected parts of northwest India.

"Heatwave conditions in the first half of May were less severe due to Western disturbances that affected parts of northwest India. As the next western disturbance is approaching northwest India, for the next 7 days, we are not expecting heatwave conditions there. But the temperature will be higher, up to 40°C," Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Dust storm takes over Delhi-NCR

Dust-laden strong winds have been blowing over Delhi-NCR since early morning. The weather department has predicted light rains during the day. Light rain or thundershowers are anticipated for two days on Tuesday, providing some respite for the nation's capital from the oppressive heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Since 6 a.m., dust-laden strong winds have been blowing over Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility at IGI airport in the national capital to 1,100 meters.

Why dust-raising winds are prevailing

"Dust-raising winds are prevailing over Haryana, South Haryana, Delhi NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-East Rajasthan. The main reason behind this is that a western disturbance has passed away and strong winds are prevailing. Apart from that, the temperature was quite high for the last week, mostly 40°C or above," Kuldeep Srivastava added.

"The atmosphere is dry, and the soil has become loose because of the hot atmosphere. That's why winds that are blowing at 40–45 kmph are raising the dust from the surface and spreading it in the atmosphere, and mainly these are spreading up to a height of 1-2 km," he said.

