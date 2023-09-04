Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in THESE regions for today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Weather Update: IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions across the country

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday (Septembere 4)for several regions across the country.

States like Andaman and Nicobar Islands Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka.

The Met Department has issued an orange alert for various parts of Telangan on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall over coastal districts of Telanagana and Andhra Pradesh. Rain is expected to continue over both the states until September 7.

