Heavy rains likely to prevail over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh till September 7

There will be a significant increase in weather activities.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall over coastal districts of Telanagana and Andhra Pradesh. Rain is expected to continue over both the states until September 7.

Rain will increase over northern Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Telangana. A cyclonic circulation is over the northeast Bay of Bengal and another cyclonic circulation is over the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast at around 5.8 km above mean sea level. In the wake of these weather systems, there will be a significant increase in weather activities.

According to Skymet, a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by September 5. This will move in the west direction leading to moderate to heavy rain over the northern districts of Andhra Pradesh and many parts of Telangana. Thus, leading to chances of flash floods and waterlogging in parts of Telangana.

