IMD predicts heatwave, hailstorms in various states for next two days

Weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in various states including Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coastal regions, Gangetic West Bengal, Rayalaseema, Bihar, Telangana, Jharkhand, north interior Karnataka, Odisha and Vidarbha for Saturday.

Apart from heatwave, the weather department has also issued an alert for hailstorms over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh for April 7 and 8.

The weatherman has also listed out regions that experiencing above-normal temperatures.

India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact, the India Meteorological Department said as the country prepares for the mammoth seven-phase general elections starting April 19.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said India is anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming two-and-a-half months and this coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise.

"It is going to be very challenging for all of us. Since we are the most populous country in the world and face extreme weather conditions, it makes it absolutely necessary for India to prepare in advance," he said.

With greater exposure, there's an elevated risk of heat wave-related health issues among the electorate and poll staff, he said.

The IMD chief said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of the plains during the April-June period. Ten to 20 days of the heat wave are expected in different parts of the country against the normal of 4 to 8 days, he said.

Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves, Mohapatra said.

The intense heat could strain power grids, impact winter-grown crops and result in water shortages in parts of India.

