CCTV footage: Avoiding collision with auto rickshaw, car falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha | Watch

In a bid to avoid collision with an auto-rickshaw, a car fell into a river in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district today.   

New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2019 23:38 IST
In a bid to avoid collision with an autorickshaw, a car fell into a river in Orchha town of Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district today. The incident was captured in a CCTV. 

The car, which was carrying five people, lost its balance when it attempted to move away from the rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. 

All the occupants of the car were later rescued and sent to a hospital. 

