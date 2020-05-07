Vizag Gas Leak: LG chemical factory was preparing to reopen post lockdown, says NDRF

Image Source : AP Firefighters walk with oxygen cylinders outside LG Polymers plant, the site of a chemical gas leak, in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The gas leak incident at a plastic factory in Andhra Pradesh early on Thursday has claimed eight lives, while more than a thousand people have been admitted to the hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing and uneasiness. According to a statement by the NDRF, the gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam took place as a plastic factory, that was closed during the lockdown, was being prepared for the resumption of operations.

Commenting on the incident, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan has said nearly 80 to 100 people have been hospitalised after a gas, Styrene, leaked in the area at about 2:30 am.

He said a special gas leakage team of the force is on the spot and checking on people who are feeling uneasy.

This is Styrene gas that affects the central nervous system, throat, skin, eyes and some other parts of the body, he said.

"I think what we understand is that this plastic factory was being re-started for operations and the gas leaked after an accident occurred," he said.

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: LG Polymers Factory

LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd manufactures expandable polystyrene. Widely used for electrical and electronics packaging, cold storage, boxes for agricultural and fishery products, construction, pattern casting, insulation boards and Disposables. It also manufactures engineering plastic which is lighter yet stronger than general plastics. Thus, it is used as an industrial raw material for automobiles and electronic parts.

The company was established in 1961 as "Hindustan Polymers" for manufacturing polystyrene and its co-polymers at Visakhapatnam, India. Merged with Mc Dowell & Co. Ltd. of UB Group in 1978.

What is Styrene gas?

Styrene is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex. It occurs naturally in some fruits, vegetables, meats, nuts, and beverages. Styrene is used to make: Insulation.

Styrene, also known as ethenylbenzene, vinylbenzene, and phenylethene, is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5CH=CH2.

This derivative of benzene is a colorless oily liquid although aged samples can appear yellowish.

The compound evaporates easily and has a sweet smell, although high concentrations have a less pleasant odor.

