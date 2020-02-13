Intercourse with woman on even date will bring male child, says Marathi preacher in viral video

Viral Video: Intercourse with woman on even date will bring male child, says Marathi preacher

Popular Marathi kirtankar (preacher) Indurikar Maharaj has landed in a spot with his purported remarks that having intercourse with a woman on even date begets a male child. A video of his kirtan at a hamlet in Ahmednagar district, where he made the purported remarks, has gone viral on social media.

"If intercourse with woman is done on even date, a male child is born and if intercourse is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. If intercourse is done on inauspicious timing, the child that is born, would bring a bad name to the family," Indurikar Maharaj can purportedly be heard saying while giving the sermon in his distinct rustic style.

The kirtankar is also purportedly heard saying that if the "timing" (of intercourse) is missed, the quality of the output (child) will be sub-standard.

A government official said that his remarks can attract action under the provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

