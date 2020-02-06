Mumbai Molester: Man caught on CCTV groping, kissing women on Matunga railway bridge, arrested

Railway police in Mumbai have arrested a man who molested several women on Matunga bridge. The lewd acts of the man were caught on CCTV camera installed at Matunga railway station. The man is accused of groping and kissing several women. The police came to know about the man's actions on January 25.

In the CCTV footage, revolting to say the least, the accused can be seen creeping on women travellers on the railway bridge and running away after sexually harassing them. It is being reported that the man hails from Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR against the accused, Rajjur Habibur Khan was registered on January 26. However, Khan was accused of pickpocketing in the FIR. When he was found to have been involved in molestation attempts as seen in the CCTV, relevant charges were pressed against him by the police. Khan had obtained bail in pickpocketing case but police have arrested him again.

Police will now call the aggrieved women and ask them to identify Khan following which due procedure will be carried out to punish him.

(Reported by Faizul Islam)

Also Read | Lecturer set ablaze by stalker; remains 'critical but stable'

Also Read | 10-year-old raped in Churu, town shuts shops in protest