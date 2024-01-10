PM Modi meets Czech Republic counterpart, no discussion on arrested Indian national Nikhil Gupta

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi holds a meeting with Czech Republic counterpart Petr Fiala on the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Czech Republic counterpart Petr Fiala on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit where both leaders reviewed relations between the two countries and held discussions on various sectors.

A joint statement after the meeting said India and the Czech Republic are committed to deeper engagement within the Indo-Pacific region based on an open, free, inclusive and rules-based approach with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Modi and the Czech prime minister reviewed bilateral relations at the meeting and held discussions covering various sectors, including new and emerging technologies, automobiles, climate change, and defence, officials said.

Both countries have decided to elevate India-Czechia relations in innovative sectors to the strategic partnership on innovation.

Automobiles, climate change, and defence among agenda of discussions

Noting with satisfaction the development of a bilateral relationship based on long-standing ties, mutual understanding and the shared desire for international peace, stability, values of democracy and rule of law, the joint statement said.

Determined to strengthen further mutual ties to address the untapped potential for innovation cooperation and to facilitate joint partnerships and projects, India and the Czech Republic decided to elevate the India-Czechia relations in innovative sectors to the Strategic Partnership on Innovation, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the Czech Republic's prime minister participated in the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit along with PM Modi.

No mention of Nikhil Gupta

The meeting between the Czech Republic prime minister and Modi on the sidelines of VGGS comes at a time when the US has accused Indian national Nikhil Gupta of involvement in a foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Gupta is in jail in the Czech capital of Prague.

The joint statement said the leaders shared an ambition to upgrade bilateral relations to a new qualitative level and recognise the benefits of a strategic approach in advancing shared interests.

"Sharing an ambition to upgrade bilateral relations to a new qualitative level and recognizing the benefits of strategic approach in advancing shared interests through partnerships and joint projects in scientific research, technology development, sustainable economy, defence and security and innovative industries, including, inter alia, cooperation in the environment, energy, transport, agriculture, health and people-to-people contacts," it said.

The statement underlined commitments to multilateral cooperation.

"Underlines commitment for multilateral cooperation as well as for the India-EU bilateral agenda, especially the conclusion of a free trade agreement and an investment protection agreement, and operationalizing the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and India-EU Connectivity partnership, to advance further the India-EU Strategic Partnership in the fields of trade, trusted technology and security," the statement said.

However, the statement did not mention whether the leaders discussed the matter of Nikhil Gupta, who is currently detained in the Czech Republic prison and is accused by US authorities of plotting to kill Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

