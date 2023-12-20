'If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad...': PM Modi's first response over US allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, has reacted to the allegations levelled by the United States wherein the Biden administration claimed that an Indian government official was involved in a "failed" assassination plot of a Khalistani terrorist in the US. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the Prime Minister said that he would “look into” any evidence. However, he added that a "few incidents" would not derail US-India ties.

"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," he told FT.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News