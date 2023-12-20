Wednesday, December 20, 2023
     
'If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad...': PM Modi's first response over US allegations

"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," PM Modi told FT.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2023 11:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, has reacted to the allegations levelled by the United States wherein the Biden administration claimed that an Indian government official was involved in a "failed" assassination plot of a Khalistani terrorist in the US. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the Prime Minister said that he would “look into” any evidence. However, he added that a "few incidents" would not derail US-India ties. 

"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it. If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," he told FT. 

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

