Vehicle owners without PUC certificates to face six-month imprisonment, Rs 10,000 fine, or both: Delhi govt

The Delhi Transport Department on Sunday issued a public notice asking vehicle owners to carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate while driving. In light of the air pollution rising in the national capital, the Delhi govt has mandated this requirement. Failing to produce the certificate can lead to six months imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both.

The public notice also says that the driving license of drivers who fail to show the PUC certificates will be canceled for three months. The transport department has started this effort to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi.

Vehicles are periodically tested for various pollutants like carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide emitted from it. After this, they are given the PUC certificate. "All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked at the Pollution Testing Centers authorized by the Transport Department to avoid any penalty/imprisonment/suspension of driving license," the public notice said.

In the case of petrol and CNG-powered two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the pollution test charges are Rs 60. For four-wheelers, it is Rs 80. The fee for a pollution test certificate for diesel vehicles is Rs 100. As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including BS-I/BS-II/BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles running on CNG/LPG) is required to have a valid PUC certificate.

However, the validity of a four-wheeler BS-IV compliant vehicle is one year and for other vehicles, it is three months.

