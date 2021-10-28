Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
Delhi govt launches chatbot, website to boost citizen participation in fight against pollution

The one-stop website – www.delhifightspollution.in – will let visitors know about the pollution levels in the national capital.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2021 18:10 IST
delhi govt pollution control
Image Source : TWITTER/@AAPKAGOPALRAI

'No crackers, light diyas' campaign launched by Delhi government on Wednesday

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a chatbot and website to facilitate people’s participation in the fight against pollution. Talking about the ‘Paryavaran Saathi’ chatbot, Rai said people can share the steps they are taking to fight pollution on WhatsApp number – 9650414141 -- and they will be awarded points. The top 100 performers will be honored, he said.

"They can share the steps they are taking at their level to fight pollution. For instance, if they are using public transport, they can share pictures and if they are forming nukkad teams to fight pollution, they can tell us,” Rai said.

“They will be awarded points on the basis of their initiatives… 100 people will be shortlisted and honored," he told reporters. The chatbot has been made in partnership with UNICEF, Rai said.

Meanwhile, the one-stop website – www.delhifightspollution.in – will let visitors know about the pollution levels in the national capital and the steps they can take to control various types of pollution, Rai said. 

