Sunday, July 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand rains: 5 out of 11 rescued after vehicle rolled downhill in Tehri; search operation underway

Uttarakhand rains: 5 out of 11 rescued after vehicle rolled downhill in Tehri; search operation underway

Uttarakhand rains: The personnel of local police and SDRF have been carrying out massive search operations to find missing people.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Dehradun Updated on: July 09, 2023 10:55 IST
Rescue operations are underway.
Image Source : ANI Rescue operations are underway.

A vehicle carrying eleven passengers rolled downhill in Gular, Tehri district, Uttarakhand, SDRF officials said on Sunday. Five out of eleven passengers have been rescued so far, they added.

"Five out of eleven passengers rescued and the search operations for six other persons are underway," SDRF officials said.

Hilly states- Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are reeling under flood-like situation and also witnessing incidents of landslides in several parts due to heavy rains in the entire north region.

Meanwhile, Monsoon rainfall is at its peak in Uttarakhand. Torrential rains are continuing in most areas including Tehri. Authority issued an alert of landslides in the mountainous areas due to continuous rains. The Meteorological Department predicted rain to continue even today.

An Orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in Kumaon. There is a possibility of heavy showers in other districts as well.

Also read- Weather LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest single-day rainfall since 1982; waterlogging in several states

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News