Uttarakhand rains: 5 out of 11 rescued after vehicle rolled downhill in Tehri; search operation underway

A vehicle carrying eleven passengers rolled downhill in Gular, Tehri district, Uttarakhand, SDRF officials said on Sunday. Five out of eleven passengers have been rescued so far, they added.

"Five out of eleven passengers rescued and the search operations for six other persons are underway," SDRF officials said.

Hilly states- Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are reeling under flood-like situation and also witnessing incidents of landslides in several parts due to heavy rains in the entire north region.

Meanwhile, Monsoon rainfall is at its peak in Uttarakhand. Torrential rains are continuing in most areas including Tehri. Authority issued an alert of landslides in the mountainous areas due to continuous rains. The Meteorological Department predicted rain to continue even today.

An Orange alert has been issued for heavy rains in Kumaon. There is a possibility of heavy showers in other districts as well.

