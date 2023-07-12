Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra stopped at Sonprayag amid heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees during the opening of the doors of the Kedarnath Temple

The Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag due to ongoing heavy rain in Rudraprayag district, officials announced on Wednesday. Considering the well-being of the travelers, the administration halted the travelers at Sonprayag and Gaurikund because of the persistent terrible climate. The 4 state roads and 10 link roads are closed because of debris from the rain. The officials stated that the Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are flooding as a result of heavy rains.

In the midst of the weighty downpours in Uttarakhand, the India Meteorological Division (IMD) gave an orange alert for July 12 on Monday. "Orange Alert: #Uttarakhand and adjoining areas of Western #UttarPradesh likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4mm) on 12th July", IMD shared in a tweet.

In the meantime, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Tuesday that the state administration is on full alert in light of the heavy rainfall alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the region.

Discussing the prudent plan made in the state, CM Dhami said, "Consistently during rainstorm time here, we need to confront normal catastrophes. Due to excessive precipitation, there are landslides and an increase in river levels. We are in high alert mode. Our disaster management personnel and all district administration officials are working. Every one of them has been approached to remain in ready mode to confront what is happening. This is also being worked on by our other organisations. NDRF, Armed force, and our PWD office are prepared to confront what is happening and we are continually in contact with individuals to help them in any circumstance."

Rain continues in Uttarakhand, nine killed

On Tuesday, nine people died and 13 individuals were injured because of falling debris on Gangotri National Highway close to Gangnani in Uttarakhand. Relentless downpours almost injured the state framework with a few courses, including national highways, were shut because of regular avalanches, influencing the 'Char Dham yatra' in progress.

The Met Office has forecast weighty downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday and requested that the state administration to take adequate precautions.

Also Read | Avalanche hits mountains behind Kedarnath temple - Watch terrifying VIDEO

Also Read | Woman showers currency notes on shivling inside Kedarnath Temple | WATCH

Latest India News