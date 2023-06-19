Woman blows money at Kedarnath sanctum sanctorum; police files FIR | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Woman blows money at Kedarnath sanctum sanctorum; police files FIR

An FIR was filed against a woman who was seen blowing money at the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Temple in a viral video.

In the video that has been making rounds on the internet, nobody was seen stopping the woman while she blew the money at the Shivling. After this video went viral, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee demands action

The video garnered a lot of hate and resentment after it went viral. It is also to be noted that a person was recording at the temple when photography and videography is prohibited within the premises.

Image Source : TWITTERThe notice sent by the Police to the woman.

Meanwhile, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) president Ajendra Ajay asked Rudraprayag DM Mayur Dixit and Superintendent of Police to investigate the video. Also demanded action against the woman.

FIR filed against woman

The District Rudraprayag Police issued a notice on behalf of Kedarnath Temple Committee. Based on the complaint, Kotwali Sonprayag registered a case against the woman for hurting the religious sentiments of the devotees in Kedarnath Dham.

The Uttarakhand Police tweeted a video and wrote that taking cognizance of the video of a woman blowing money in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham, necessary legal action should be taken by the Police by registering charges under relevant sections related to hurting religious sentiments.

