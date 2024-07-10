Watch | Huge portion of mountain falls, blocks road near Patalganga Langsi tunnel on Badrinath NH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A huge portion of the mountain falls on Badrinath National Highway

Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday said that the road near Patalganga Langsi Tunnel on Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to a landslide from the hill. The state police also posted a video clip on X in which a huge portion of the mountain is falling causing a roadblock on the highway in Chamoli district.

Meanwhile, incessant rain continued to lash several parts of Uttarakhand, flooding rivers in the region, blocking hundreds of rural motorable roads and leaving several villages heavily waterlogged.

However, the Char Dham Yatra resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for a day in view of the Met office's prediction of heavy rain following an improvement in the weather in the Garhwal region, Additional Commissioner (Garhwal) Narendra Singh Quiriyal said.

The Kali, Gori and Saryu rivers in Pithoragarh, which received 125.

50 mm rainfall, were flowing close to the danger mark while more than 200 rural motorable roads across the state were blocked by debris from landslides, the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun said.

Heavy waterlogging in the Purnagiri division of Champawat district, besides Khatima and Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar district, prompted police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel to relocate nearly 200 families to safety.

They have taken shelter in hotels, wedding halls and their relatives' places. Continuous rain in Pithoragarh district, where Tejam village in the Munsiyari subdivision recorded the maximum 200 mm rainfall, paralysed daily life.

The all-weather road from Tanakpur to Pithoragarh, considered the lifeline of both Pithoagarh and Champawat districts, has been closed several times over the past four days due to heavy rain.

(With Agencies inputs)

