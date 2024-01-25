Uttarakhand CM Dhami along with his cabinet set to visit Ayodhya Ram Temple on THIS date | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on February 2. According to an official statement by the CMO, the Chief Minister has decided that all the cabinet ministers will go to Ayodhya together for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

According to reports, the state BJP is also set to launch a campaign aimed at facilitating the pilgrimage of a maximum number of people from Uttarakhand to Ayodhya for the darshan of the Ram temple. Notably, the Chief Minister actively participated in various programmes associated with "Ramotsav" in Uttarakhand over the past few days, marking the celebration of the consecration of the Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Expressing the belief that this golden opportunity has brought immense blessings to all, he emphasized the collective endeavour for the darshan of the Lord Ram idol.

CM Dhami released annual calendar on Pran Pratishtha day

Earlier on January 22, on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, CM Dhami released the annual calendar, 'Strong Leadership Prosperous Uttarakhand' which was prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department. The Chief Minister also offered prayers at the temple located in his government residence and said, "I am extremely elated to be a witness to this grand festival after 500 years of a long struggle." The Uttarakhand Chief Minister added that he prays to Lord Ram for the prosperity of the people of the state and the welfare of all the Sanatanis living all over the world.

Ayodhya has been witnessing a massive gathering of devotees post the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla. Braving severe cold coupled with fog, people were seen standing in long queues around 'Rampath' and the temple premises on the first three days since inauguration. Devotees of all ages could also be seen chanting "Jai Shri Ram" on the streets of Ayodhya. The consecration of Shri Ram Lalla has significantly boosted the number of visitors, turning Ayodhya into a focal point of pilgrimage. Over 5 lakh people embraced the opportunity for darshan on the first day after the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Ram temple Pran Pratishtha

It should be noted here that the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are present at the ceremony. Over 8,000 guests graced the occasion at the grand temple.

