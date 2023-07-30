Uttarakhand: 11 passengers injured after bus overturned in Haridwar | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 11 passengers injured after a bus overturned in Haridwar

Uttarakhand : Around 11 passengers were injured as a bus they were travelling in overturned on Saturday evening, According to CO Sadar, the bus that was coming from Nasimabad to Haridwar met the accident when the driver tried to stop the bus from colliding with a scooty. In order to avert the collision, the bus overturned, which had a total of 57 passengers onboard.

Niharika Semwal, CO Sadar said that there are no casualties and 10 to 11 passengers are injured. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

"Yesterday at 6:30 pm, the bus was coming from Nasimabad to Haridwar, the bus overturned while the bus driver tried to stop the bus from colliding with a scooty. There were 57 passengers in the bus, there are no casualties and 10-11 are injured, they have been admitted to a hospital," said Semwal.

(more details awaited)

Latest India News