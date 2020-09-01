Uttar Pradesh weekend lockdown lifted on Saturdays, to continue on Sundays in Unlock 4.0

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh weekend lockdown lifted on Saturdays but will continue on Sundays.

Uttar Pradesh government has lifted the weekend lockdown in the state on Saturdays but decide to continue it on Sundays, after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for Unlock 4.0, meant for phased exit from the pan-India lockdown that was imposed back in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Though a complete lockdown in the country was lifted way back, the Yogi Adityanath government had imposed a weekend lockdown, exempting the essential services. However, after MHA issued unlock 4 guidelines, the UP government has now lifted the lockdown on Saturdays but decided to continue it only on Sundays, though essential services will still be allowed.

In addition to lockdown being lifted on Saturdays, markets will now be allowed to open from 9 am to 9 pm, baring Sundays.

Moreover, the Yogi Adityanath has also asked officials to ramp up coronavirus testing in the state and increase its daily limit from the current 1.49 lakh. The chief minister said that till the time a vaccine is not developed, mass testing is one of the best practices to keep a check on the spread of the contagious virus.

