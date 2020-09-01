Karnataka reopens bars, restaurants, clubs with 50 per cent dine-in capacity in unlock 4.0 | Key takeaways

Image Source : AP Karnataka allows restaurants, bars, clubs, and pubs to reopen with 50 per cent dine-in capacity. (Representational image)

Karnataka in an attempt to ease down lockdown restrictions during Unlock 4.0 has allowed pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants to reopen for dine-in service with 50 per cent occupancy from Tuesday (today) onwards. However, the owners of social joints have to strictly follow all the COVID norms such as social distancing, others. These places have been allowed to reopen after almost 5 months when a pan-India lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Karnataka unlock 4.0 guidelines | Key takeaways

Restaurants, bars, clubs, and pubs have been allowed to reopen in Karnataka after 5 months, as lockdown restrictions have been eased.

All restaurants, bars, clubs and pubs can offer dine-in service with upto 50 pe rcent occupancy.

All these places have to strictly follow all COVID norms such as social distancing, use of hand-sanitizers, face masks and other protocols.

6 feet distance has to maintained by patrons.

Air Conditioning should be kept at temprature between 24-30 degree celcius.

