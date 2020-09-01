Railways likely to run 100 more passenger trains during Unlock 4.0

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways may run more special train service amid pandemic.

The Indian Railways is planning to run more passenger trains in addition to already running trains as the country entres Unlock 4 after the government eased down lockdown restrictions amid the pandemic. Railways is planning to run more special trains for which it is also holding discussions with the state governments, the Railways Ministry informed on Tuesday. As per reports, railways can add service of another 100 special trains in addition to the ones that are already running.

Speaking on the matter, a senior Railway Ministry official said, "The Indian Railways is in consultation with the state governments." According to railway ministry sources, the national transporter is planning to operate 100 more trains in the coming days.

The Indian Railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 in the wake of the nationwide lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Railways started to operate the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists. It also began 15 pairs of Special Air Conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of timetabled trains from June 1.

Last week, the Centre gave approval for the eventual resumption of metro services from September 7, and the return of up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools outside the containment zones from September 21.

The government in its new guidelines has said that the states will no longer be permitted to impose lockdowns outside the containment zones without the Ministry of Home Affairs permission.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage