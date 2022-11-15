Uttar Pradesh: 10 arrested in forced religious conversion in Fatehpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: At least 10 people were arrested pertaining to religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur. Two were arrested earlier while four held in Lalauli village, informed police.

"Others will be nabbed soon. Police being sensitive & strict on mass conversions incident," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, SP, Fatehpur.

Earlier, an offence was registered against 10 members of a Christian organisation for alleged religious conversion of children and other violations in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Monday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against 10 persons associated with the organisation based on a complaint lodged by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday, an official said.

A delegation of Christians on Monday met Superintendent of Police (SP) DR Teniver and handed over a memorandum citing that theologian Dr Ajay Lall's name had been intentionally included in the FIR and the same should be struck down, as he has resigned from Mid India Christian Services last year.

Talking to PTI, SP Teniver said that only an FIR had been registered and the matter will be investigated.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had on Sunday inspected the premises of the Christian organisation and alleged that it had indulged in religious conversion.

Children were being taught Christian religion practices forbidden in under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, he claimed.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Kanoongo alleged that a 17-year-old boy from tribal-dominated Dindori district was being trained to become a pastor at the facility and had been trafficked to Damoh.

The NCPCR chief further claimed that the child care centre run by the organisation was not registered.

Based on the NCPCR's complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, police said.

