Covid-19 positive woman gives birth to healthy twins in UP

A 26-year-old Covid positive pregnant woman successfully delivered twins at a Covid community health centre in Chandausi in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, a team of three doctors said, "The woman was admitted to the hospital in its emergency unit with oxygen saturation of 87 on Monday and was put on oxygen support. On Tuesday, she went into labour and delivered twins in the specially arranged 'labour room'."

Dr Khilendra Saxena, who works at the Narauli CHC, said, "The doctors attended to the woman. All precautionary measures and Covid guidelines were followed in the emergency room during the time of delivery. She gave birth to twins. The first child was healthy and normal. The second child, who was delivered after a few minutes, had some breathing complications initially and was given oxygen but she improved later. Both infants are healthy now and Covid-free.

The doctors said that since the woman is still Covid-positive, she was shifted back to the Covid ward.

Dr Manoj Junabai, nodal officer, Covid-19, Sambhal, told reporters, "It is not necessary that if the mother is Covid positive, then her child will be too. However, as a precautionary measure, the babies will again be tested for Covid-19 two days later. As of now, they have been separated from the mother and handed over to family members."

