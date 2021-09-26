Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP cabinet expansion today; 7 new ministers to take oath

The Uttar Pradesh government's cabinet expansion will take place today, as seven new ministers will take an oath, and get inducted to Yogi Adityanath's cabinet. The information comes in amid rumors regarding cabinet ministers in the state, that were doing rounds for a while now.

The names of these cabinet ministers are yet to be revealed.

The Yogi government has 53 ministers, including 23 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state (independent charge) and 21 ministers of state at present. It can accommodate seven more.

The expansion would also indicate how the BJP prefers to deal with its allies ahead of the UP assembly election due in early 2022, party leaders said, indicating that leaders from both Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Nishad Party could be accommodated in the Yogi ministry.

Leaders with a clean track record are expected to be given priority in the election year, party leaders said.

All discussions on the subject have reportedly been held with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior UP leaders, including state BJP chief Swatantra Dev and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.

Further details awaited

