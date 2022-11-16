UP: Major mishap averted as paraglider entangles in high-tension electric wires in Mathura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Major mishap averted as paraglider entangles in high-tension electric wires in Mathura

Highlights The incident came to light after a video of the mishap went viral on social media

The paraglider was flying without permission on road in Goverdhan area of Mathura

The incident purportedly occurred due to negligence of the paragliding pilot

UP: A major mishap was averted after a paraglider got entangled in high-tension electric wires in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the Mathura district of the state, where the paraglider was flying without permission.

The incident came to light after a video of the mishap went viral on social media.

A pilot and a woman passenger were in the paraglider when it crashed into high-tension electric wires near a newly built bypass on Sakarva road in the Goverdhan area of Mathura.

The mishap was averted as luckily there was no electric current in the wires when the aircraft crashed into it.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles was stopped on the bypass soon after the crash.

The paraglider was reportedly being flown by a private company without any permission for the last two days.

The incident purportedly occurred due to the negligence of the paragliding pilot.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | UP: Six electrocuted after touching high-tension wire during Barawafat procession in Bahraich

Latest India News