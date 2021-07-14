Follow us on Image Source : UP ATS UP ATS arrests 3 Lucknow residents for 'aiding' Al-Qaeda terrorists

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday nabbed three persons in Lucknow for "aiding" the two arrested terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind.

Identified as Mohammad Mustaqeem (44), Mohammad Moid (29) and Shakeel (35), the trio was arrested on charges of helping the terrorists. According to the ATS, they have infact confessed to their crime. They will now be produced before a court.

Earlier on July 11, Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin, were apprehended from the outskirts of Lucknow and explosive materials were seized from them. Investigations revealed that they were planning to "unleash terror activities on August 15 , Independence Day, in different cities of the state".

According to the state police, the terrorists were planning explosions at important places, memorials and crowded places, and also to use human bombs. For this, they were collecting weapons and explosives.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Mathura and other places following the arrest of the two operatives who were planning to attack several places across the state including the temple town. Special police teams are also monitoring the movement of people on the Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Delhi Highway, as well as the towns of Vrindavan, Govardhan, and Barsana.

READ MORE: Don't trust UP Police, BJP govt: Akhilesh on arrest of 2 terrorists of Qaeda-supported outfit

Latest India News