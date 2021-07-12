Don't trust UP Police, BJP govt: Akhilesh Yadav on arrest of 2 terrorists of Al-Qaeda-supported outfit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO The BJP has slammed Akhilesh Yadav for his remark over the arrest of 2 Al-Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow's Kakori area.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday triggered a huge row, saying he has no trust over the action of state police and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The Samajwadi Party chief made the statement while referring to the arrest of two terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda backed terror group.

"I can't trust the actions of the Uttar Pradesh police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in response to a question.

BJP hits back at Akhilesh

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to hit back at Akhilesh Yadav. UP Minister Mohsin Raza described Akhilesh's remark as 'unfortunate'.

"One can only expect such a statement from Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav trusts terrorists, but not the police of his state. The morale of the UP Police has witnessed a boost under Yogi government," Raza told the media.

Big terror plan foiled

Two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were arrested from the outskirts Lucknow on Sunday They were planning explosions, including using "human bombs", at several places in Uttar Pradesh, the state police said.

Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin were apprehended by the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and a huge amount of explosive was also seized from their houses here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told in Lucknow.

They were planning to "unleash terror activities before August 15 (Independence Day) in different cities of the state", including Lucknow, Kumar said.

"The ATS has arrested two active members belonging to Al-Qaeda-supported 'Ansar Ghazwatul Hind'. Minhaz Ahmed, a resident of Lucknow's Dubagga area, and Maseeruddin, a resident of Lucknow's Madiaon area, have been arrested. Explosive material has been recovered from them," he said.

Ahmed and Maseeruddin, on the instructions of Umar Halmandi, the head of the Uttar Pradesh module of the Al-Qaeda, along with their associates were planning to "unleash terror activities before August 15 in different cities of the state, especially its capital Lucknow", the additional director general of police (ADGP) said.

Latest India News