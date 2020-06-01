Will not allow religious places to be super spreaders: Yogi Adityanath on unlock 1

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Yogi Adityanath says will not allow religious places to be super spreaders as state gets ready to unlock.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with India TV on how he plans to unlock the state said they are ever ready to deal the crisis. Speaking on measures taken by this administration, CM Adityanath said they have secured almost 1 lakh COVID-19 beds in the state and also have apt number of ventilators and testing labs.

Speaking on what will remain open and close in the state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that no decision has been taken to open religious places which attracts large gatherings as they don't want these places to become super-spreaders.

On movement of people between Noida-Ghaziabad and Noida-Delhi border, Yogi Adityanath said that movement is not restricted but people will be screened at the borders in order to avoid entrance of any person from a contained zone be it from Noida, Delhi or Ghaziabad as people need to follow protocols.

