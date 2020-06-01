Over 1.90 lakh coronavirus cases in India, deaths at 5,394. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.90 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases 5,394 deaths and 91,819 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. India is now among the top 7 nations in the world having maximum number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the total confirmed cases in India stood at 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases 5,164 deaths and 86,984 cured.
The recovery rate in the country is recorded at 47.75 per cent, while the death rate is 2.83 per cent. Maharashtra reported a total of 65,168 cases which is the 35.77 per cent of the caseload in the entire country. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has reported most number of cases at least 21,184 so far, followed by Delhi with 18,549 and Gujarat with 16,343.
Owing to revenue loss due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Delhi government on Sunday demanded an immediate aid of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Union government to help the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis, as his government suffered major revenue loss due to the lockdown and is finding it difficult to even pay salaries to its employees.
On the world front there are over six million cases and more than three lakh deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 disease.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|Andhra Pradesh
|1268
|2349
|62
|3679
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|1083
|185
|4
|1272
|Bihar
|2084
|1710
|21
|3815
|Chandigarh
|90
|199
|4
|293
|Chhattisgarh
|382
|115
|1
|498
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Delhi
|10893
|8478
|473
|19844
|Goa
|28
|42
|0
|70
|Gujarat
|5822
|9919
|1038
|16779
|Haryana
|1023
|1048
|20
|2091
|Himachal Pradesh
|206
|120
|5
|331
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1491
|927
|28
|2446
|Jharkhand
|349
|256
|5
|610
|Karnataka
|1952
|1218
|51
|3221
|Kerala
|670
|590
|9
|1269
|Ladakh
|31
|43
|0
|74
|Madhya Pradesh
|2897
|4842
|350
|8089
|Maharashtra
|36040
|29329
|2286
|67655
|Manipur
|60
|11
|0
|71
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|27
|Mizoram
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Nagaland
|43
|0
|0
|43
|Odisha
|815
|1126
|7
|1948
|Puducherry
|45
|25
|0
|70
|Punjab
|231
|1987
|45
|2263
|Rajasthan
|2710
|5927
|194
|8831
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|9403
|12757
|173
|22333
|Telengana
|1188
|1428
|82
|2698
|Tripura
|140
|173
|0
|313
|Uttarakhand
|800
|102
|5
|907
|Uttar Pradesh
|2901
|4709
|213
|7823
|West Bengal
|3027
|2157
|317
|5501
|Cases being reassigned to states
|5630
|5630
|Total#
|93322
|91819
|5394
|190535