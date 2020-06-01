Over 1.90 lakh coronavirus cases in India, deaths at 5,394. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Civic employees disinfect a residential locality after two COVID-19 positive cases in the neighborhood, on the outskirts of Srinagar.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.90 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases 5,394 deaths and 91,819 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. India is now among the top 7 nations in the world having maximum number of coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the total confirmed cases in India stood at 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases 5,164 deaths and 86,984 cured.

The recovery rate in the country is recorded at 47.75 per cent, while the death rate is 2.83 per cent. Maharashtra reported a total of 65,168 cases which is the 35.77 per cent of the caseload in the entire country. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has reported most number of cases at least 21,184 so far, followed by Delhi with 18,549 and Gujarat with 16,343.

Owing to revenue loss due to the coronavirus lockdown, the Delhi government on Sunday demanded an immediate aid of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Union government to help the people of Delhi in this hour of crisis, as his government suffered major revenue loss due to the lockdown and is finding it difficult to even pay salaries to its employees.

On the world front there are over six million cases and more than three lakh deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 disease.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1268 2349 62 3679 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 Assam 1083 185 4 1272 Bihar 2084 1710 21 3815 Chandigarh 90 199 4 293 Chhattisgarh 382 115 1 498 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 Delhi 10893 8478 473 19844 Goa 28 42 0 70 Gujarat 5822 9919 1038 16779 Haryana 1023 1048 20 2091 Himachal Pradesh 206 120 5 331 Jammu and Kashmir 1491 927 28 2446 Jharkhand 349 256 5 610 Karnataka 1952 1218 51 3221 Kerala 670 590 9 1269 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 Madhya Pradesh 2897 4842 350 8089 Maharashtra 36040 29329 2286 67655 Manipur 60 11 0 71 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 Nagaland 43 0 0 43 Odisha 815 1126 7 1948 Puducherry 45 25 0 70 Punjab 231 1987 45 2263 Rajasthan 2710 5927 194 8831 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 Tamil Nadu 9403 12757 173 22333 Telengana 1188 1428 82 2698 Tripura 140 173 0 313 Uttarakhand 800 102 5 907 Uttar Pradesh 2901 4709 213 7823 West Bengal 3027 2157 317 5501 Cases being reassigned to states 5630 5630 Total# 93322 91819 5394 190535

