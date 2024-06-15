Union Minister Suresh Gopi hails late Congress leader K Karunakaran, calls Indira Gandhi 'mother of India'

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @THESURESHGOPI BJP leader Suresh Gopi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday (June 15) lauded the late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran as a "courageous administrator."

The BJP leader, who was on a visit to Karunakaran's memorial, "Murali Mandiram," in Punkunnam, honored his 'political guru', while also hailing the latter's administrative capabilities. Speaking to the media about his visit to the memorial and the strong bond he shared with the latest Congress veteran, Gopi said he has come here to pay respect to his 'guru' and also the "father" of the Congress in Kerala.

Gopi hails his 'political Guru', K. Karunakaran

Emphasizing his respect for the late leader, the MOS recalled his close relationship with the Congress veteran, similar to his bond with Marxist leader E. K. Nayanar and his wife Sarada Teacher. He mentioned that, like Nayanar and his wife Sarada Teacher, he had a close relationship with Karunakaran and his wife Kalyanikutty Amma.

Further, the actor-turned-politician also praised Karunakaran's administrative skills, describing him as a "courageous administrator" of his time.

Moreover, Gopi also expressed his view of Indira Gandhi as "bharathathinte mathavu" (mother of India).

Other details

After visiting the memorial, Gopi also visited the Lourde Mata Church in the city and offered prayers. Notably, Gopi and his family faced criticism after presenting a golden crown to the idol of St. Mary during his daughter's marriage, with political opponents alleging that it was made of copper rather than gold.

(With inputs from PTI)