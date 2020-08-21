Image Source : PTI UK-born man arrested for sexually abusing minor in Odisha (Representational image)

A 68-year-old British-born man, who ran a shelter home for children, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as John Patrick Bridge, founder of the Faith Outreach children home that provides education to tribal students

He took Indian citizenship in 1992.

The police said that Bridge abused the minor in Kandhamal district, while he was residing in the shelter home way back five years ago.

"After a complaint was filed at the Jharsuguda police station, the accused was arrested. Further probe is going on," said Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Rahul PR.

According to sources, an inquiry was conducted by the Indian Embassy in New Zealand about the misuse of funds given to Faith Outreach by a New Zealand-based agency.

The incident of sexual abuse came to light during a funds misuse probe.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage