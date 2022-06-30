Udaipur beheading: Cleaver used in tailor's murder recovered; police denies stone-throwing incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists protest against the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Udaipur beheading: Stone-throwing incident was reported in Udaipur as thousands of people took part in a protest rally against the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Muslim men inside his shop. However, police rubbished the reports and said that the protest rally was held peacefully and the situation is fully under control.

The 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally was called by Hindu organisations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with the permission of the district administration. People were seen carrying saffron flags as they raised slogans against the Ashok Gehlot government and demanded strict action against the killers.

Additional DG Dinesh MN, who is camping in the city, said permission was given for the rally and curfew was relaxed on the route of the march.

The tailor was attacked on Tuesday afternoon by two Muslim men who posted a video of the killing with a cleaver on social media and claimed that they had avenged an insult to Islam. The weapon, police said, was recovered today morning from a factory. The autopsy report showed 26 injury marks, including those caused by a sharp-edged weapon, on the tailor's body.

The murder of Kanhaiya has sparked tension in Congress-ruled Rajasthan as the administration has imposed Section 144 for a month and suspended mobile internet services.

The Centre and the state government have termed the Udaipur murder as a terror incident. The Union Home Ministry has directed the NIA to take over the investigation.

Meanwhile, curfew remained clamped in the city and heavy deployment of police has been made. Two Additional Director Generals, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation.

