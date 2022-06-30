Udaipur on edge after Hindu man's beheading; CM Ashok Gehlot to meet victim's family today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti shout slogans during a protest over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Udaipur beheading: Members of Hindu outfits took out a rally in Udaipur today to register their anger over the gruesome murder of a Hindu man, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, by two Muslim men. The call for the march was given by 'Sarv Samaj'. The march started from Town Hall and culminated at the Collectorate.

The participants raised slogans against the Ashok Gehlot government and demanded strict against the killers. They accused the Congress government of indulging in appeasement politics and not acting swiftly to bring the perpetrators of the crime to the book.

Police said that heavy deployment of police is there in the city for maintaining law and order and two Additional Director General, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation.

Kanhaiya, a tailor by profession, was beheaded by two Muslim men who entered his shop in the city’s Dhan Mandi area posing as customers. According to police, Lal was killed for a social media post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's (now suspended) comments involving Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

The two Muslim killers filmed the video of Kanhaiya's murder inside his shop and shared it on the internet. After killing Kanhaiya, the killers, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, shared a video declaring that they had beheaded a Hindu man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. They were arrested by the police later in the Rajsamand district.

Tension in Udaipur

The murder of Kanhaiya has sparked tension in Congress-ruled Rajasthan as the administration has imposed Section 144 for a month and suspended mobile internet services.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet family members of Kanhaiya Lal today afternoon. Gehlot is scheduled to arrive in Udaipur in a special plane at 1 pm. The Chief Minister will be accompanied by the minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav, chief secretary Usha Sharma, DGP ML Lather and other senior officials.

The case is being investigated by National Investigation Agency (NIA) with cooperation by Rajasthan ATS.

