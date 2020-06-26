Tuticorin custodial death: AIADMK announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia; DMK MP Kanimozhi meets kin

Image Source : TWITTER Tuticorin custodial death: AIADMK announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin

As the alleged custodial death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin (Thoothukudi) triggered an uproar not only in Tamil Nadu but across the nation, the ruling-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to the family. Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday met their family and handed over Rs 25 lakh and a letter from DMK chief. She also assured complete support to the kin from the opposition.

The father and son, P Jayaraj (59) and Bennicks (31), were arrested by Sathankulam police for allegedly violating lockdown norms on June 19. According to the cops, they had kept their mobile shop open during coronavirus lockdown. They were allegedly beaten to death by the cops. As per some media reports, the kin of the deceased father-son duo alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the police.

On June 22, Bennicks fell ill and died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital, while his father died on the morning of June 23. On the same day, over a thousand people had protested in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district over the incident.

Moreover, DMK MP Kanimozhi has also written to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Bennicks. She urged the NHRC to investigate and initiate necessary action against the officials responsible for the "custodial" death of the father-son duo.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences over the alleged brutal killing of father and son. He tweeted, "Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure."

Meanwhile, Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked Kovilpatti judicial magistrate to visit Kovilpatti branch jail to procure photograph administrative, medical records related to the case, and CCTV recordings of the jail building. However, the court has postponed the case for June 30.

