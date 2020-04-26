Image Source : PTI Total lockdown in Chennai till April 29; restrictions applicable between 6 am and 9 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai till April 29. As per reports, the lockdown hours will be between 6 am to 9 pm. In his tweet announcing the lockdown, Palanswami said, "There will be a total lockdown for four days in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madhurai from April 26 to April 29 from 6 am to 9 pm. In Salem and Tirupur total lockdown will be in effect from 6 am on April 26 to 9 pm on April 28."

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu have notched up to 1,821 while 26 people have died from the illness. As many as 280 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage