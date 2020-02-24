'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...': Trump writes in Sabarmati Ashram's visitors book

Image Source : ANI President Donald Trump, wife Melania visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Trump wrote in visitors book "To my great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thank you for this wonderful trip."

US President Donald Trump after touching down at Ahmedabad airport visited Sabarmati Ashram along with wife and first lady Melania. PM Modi also accompanied President Trump and briefed him about the cultural value of being at the Sabarmati Ashram. President wrote a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, saying 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!'

Trump and his wife Melania paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930 during India's freedom struggle.

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump writes a message in the visitors' book at the Sabarmati Ashram, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi...Thank You, Wonderful Visit!' pic.twitter.com/mxpJbSMg4W — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Modi, who reached the Ashram a few minutes earlier, showed Trump and the US First Lady 'Hriday Kunj', a room inside the Ashram where Gandhiji and his wife Kasturba lived.

Trump, Melania spin Gandhi's Charkha

Modi explained the importance of this place in India's freedom struggle. During the visit, Trump and Melania also tried their hands on the khadi spinning wheel, also knwon as charkha.

Melania also helped Trump in weaving khadi on charkha. Before leaving, Trump wrote a message in the visitors' book of the Ashram.

"To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit," wrote Trump and signed the message. It was also signed by Melania.

The Trumps were in the Ashram for around 15 minutes. Modi also presented "Three Wise Monkeys," a larger version of one belonging to Mahatma Gandhi, as a memento to the US president.

Trump and Modi then resumed their roadshow till Motera stadium.

ALSO READ: Photos from Donald Trump's India visit

ALSO READ: Meet Donald Trump's high-profile delegation

(With inputs from PTI)